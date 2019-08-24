More from Star Tribune
Golf
Couples makes an ace, builds 5-shot lead at Boeing Classic
Fred Couples made a hole-in-one in a round of 9-under 63 on Saturday and built a five-shot lead after two rounds of the Boeing Classic, his hometown tournament that he is trying to win for the first time.
Twins
Home runs cover up Twins mistakes in 8-5 victory over Detroit
Miguel Sano, Jake Cave and the Twins offense stepped up after poor defense reared its head early.
Twins
Reyes hits 3-run homer, leads Indians to 4-2 win over Royals
Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer to help Cleveland beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Saturday night in a game in which the Indians lost third baseman Jose Ramirez to a right wrist injury.
Twins
Rookie Allard dominant as Rangers beat White Sox 4-0
Willie Calhoun and Danny Santana homered, rookie Kolby Allard pitched into the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Saturday night.
Sports
Luck announces retirement following Colts loss to Bears
Andrew Luck watched one last game from the sideline Saturday.