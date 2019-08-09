More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
LEADING OFF: Indians try for 1st place, Sanchez amps Astros
A look at what's happening around the majors today:CLEVELAND CLOSES INThe Indians can take over the AL Central lead with another win at Target Field.…
Twins
Kelly blasts 2 late homers, D-backs beat Dodgers 3-2 in 11
Instead of walking off with another win, the Los Angeles Dodgers walked right out onto the field to confront Archie Bradley.
Twins
Indians visit Twins, look to continue 4-game win streak
Cleveland Indians (70-46, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (70-46, second in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko…
Twins
Rangers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Brewers
Texas Rangers (58-57, third in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (61-56, second in the AL Central)Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Pedro Payano…
Twins
Rays take lead on walk in 9th, beat Mariners 5-3
The Tampa Bay Rays have been especially bad at the plate with runners in scoring position this week.