Vikings
WATCH: Vikings players, Zimmer meet with media ahead of Week 3
It was a busy day in Eagan, as Vikings players and coaches met with the media to give their thoughts after last week's tie in Green Bay and look ahead to Sunday's matchup with the Bills.
Vikings
All-in Vikings upgrade 3 spots, in no position for patience
The Minnesota Vikings have almost every key player back from the 2017 team that won 14 games and went to the NFC championship game.
Vikings
Pats tempering expectations as Gordon practices for 1st time
Josh Gordon arrived at a Patriots' team facility that was abuzz with excitement about what he could potentially bring to their depleted receiving group.
Vikings
Access Vikings: New kicker, wide receiver and a familiar face
The Vikings roster this week will look different with a new kicker, new wide receiver, and the return of Tom Johnson at defensive tackle.
Vikings
Dan Bailey chose Vikings for team's must-win attitude
New kicker Dan Bailey was impressed by the Vikings' aspirations.
