More From Sports
Vikings
Cousins looking forward to Vikings' debut in Denver
Kirk Cousins spoke today about his excitement for Saturday's game against Denver, his respect for Case Keenum, and shared his thoughts on the offensive line that's in front of him.
Sports
Djokovic beats Polansky, Del Potro withdraws from Rogers Cup
Four-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, defeating Canadian wild card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4.
Golf
Tommy Fleetwood brings confidence, full set of clubs to PGA
Tommy Fleetwood has been playing so well lately that he navigated Club de Golf Chapultepec just outside of Mexico City with a mere 12 clubs, two fewer than players are allowed in the bag.
Sports
Unseeded Cornet upsets Wimbledon champ Kerber at Rogers Cup
Alize Cornet of France defeated listless-looking Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday.
Gophers
The Latest: Agents land a place in NCAA rule reforms
The Latest on reforms adopted Wednesday by the NCAA aimed at cleaning up college basketball (all times local):
