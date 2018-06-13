More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Ohio State, Wisconsin place 2 on Big Ten preseason list
Ohio State and Wisconsin each placed two players on the Big Ten preseason honors list.
Sports
Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
Ryan Lochte posted a photo for the world to see, and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency noticed.
Golf
Troy Merritt wins rain-delayed Barbasol, gains spot in PGA
Troy Merritt shot a 5-under 67 on Monday to win the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship by one stroke.
Motorsports
Formula One says no Miami race before 2020
Formula One says any plan for a new race in Miami won't happen until at least 2020.
Golf
Spring Lake Park grad Troy Merritt claims second PGA Tour victory
The 32-year-old completed the rain-delayed Barbasol Championship on Monday and beat three players by one stroke for the title.
