More From Sports
Sports
19 Slams: Nadal stops Medvedev comeback bid to win US Open
Rafael Nadal's 19th Grand Slam trophy went from inevitable to suddenly in doubt in a thrill-a-minute U.S. Open final.
Sports
Mertens, Sabalenka win US Open women's doubles title
Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka are both focused on their promising singles careers.
Vikings
Hartman: Packers will provide truer test for Vikings next weekend
The Packers' 10-3 victory at Chicago on Thursday, combined with the Vikings' easy victory, sets up a game that will give some hints about post-season possibilities for both sides.
Vikings
Sherman, 49ers upend Winston, Buccaneers 31-7
The San Francisco 49ers had three touchdowns negated by penalties, turned the ball over twice and didn't a get particularly sharp performance from Jimmy Garoppolo.