Vikings
Long-distance call: Thomas helps Saints beat Rams 45-35
When the time came to dial up a big play for Michael Thomas, the Saints' leading receiver answered the call.
Vikings
Souhan: Hunter puts 'superhero' skills to good use against Lions
Defensive end Danielle Hunter blends the Hulk's bulk and Spiderman's agility, and you would probably like him when he's angry.
Wild
Lundqvist, Vesey lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Sabres
Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots and Jimmy Vesey scored twice to lead the New York Rangers to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night.
Vikings
Packers S Whitehead kicked out for taking a swing at Patriot
Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots.
MN United
Remedi scores 1st MLS goal, Atlanta beats NYCFC in 1st leg
Eric Remedi scored his first MLS goal in the 37th minute and Atlanta United beat New York FC 1-0 on Sunday in the first leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
