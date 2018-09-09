More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Djokovic wins US Open for 14th major title
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Vikings
Smith, Peterson led Redskins to 24-6 victory at Arizona
Alex Smith carved up the Arizona defense for 255 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Peterson rushed for 96 yards and a score and the Washington Redskins spoiled the Cardinals coaching debut of Steve Wilks with a dominant 24-6 victory on Sunday.
Vikings
Mathieu (INT, fumble recovery) excels in Texans' loss
Tyrann Mathieu intercepted reigning NFL MVP Tom Brady and also recovered a fumble in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.
Vikings
Hill, Mahomes lead Chiefs to 38-28 victory over Chargers
Tyreek Hill scored three touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes passed for his first four NFL scores and the Kansas City Chiefs opened the season with a 38-28 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Twins
Piscotty homers, A's keep rolling with 7-3 win over Rangers
Stephen Piscotty homered and Oakland rallied from an early three-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, the Athletics' fourth straight win and sixth in seven games.
