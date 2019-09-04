More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Cousins, Vikings enter crossroad year, with more help for QB
After signing Kirk Cousins to a fully guaranteed contract last year, the Minnesota Vikings might have given their quarterback even more to work with this time.
Sports
Where does 'Rouser' rank among songs?
FiveThirtyEight.com has a fun new project in which it maps the fight songs for 64 Power Five schools plus Notre Dame, charting them all for…
Sports
Will Vikings be cursed for cutting Kyle Sloter?
Kyle Sloter picked up a bandwagon full of fans while excelling for the Vikings in the preseason the past two years, going 80-for-107 for 809…
Vikings
Cowboys, Elliott agree on $90 million deal that ends holdout
Ezekiel Elliott was finishing the early stretching at the first practice since ending his long holdout with the Dallas Cowboys when the star running back was called to the front of the group.
East Metro
State Supreme Court ruling limits criticism of public high school coaches
The former Woodbury girls' basketball coach claimed that parents had defamed him. The high court ruling reinstates his lawsuit.