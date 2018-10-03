More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Whalen's first game coaching could break U attendance record
Less than 500 tickets remain for Lindsay Whalen's coaching debut Nov. 9, when the Gophers play host to New Hampshire. All non-premium lower bowl seats are $5. Upper level tickets are a dollar.
Gophers
Where Fleck ranks in college football coaching salaries
USA Today released its annual study of college football head coaching salaries Wednesday.
Twins
MLB gives Russell 40-game ban under domestic violence policy
Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell accepted a 40-game suspension Wednesday for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy after a series of allegations made by his ex-wife.
Golf
Brendan Steele trying to win 3rd straight Safeway Open title
Brendan Steele is trying to win the Safeway Open for the third straight season. He's also eager for the new PGA Tour season because it's a fresh start.
Golf
Extreme makeover: Lehman changing TPC Twin Cities to challenge PGA stars
TPC in Blaine has been relatively easy for 50-and-over Champions Tour players. A remade challenge will await PGA contenders in next summer's 3M Open.
