Vikings

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Mark Craig discuss Danielle Hunter's rise and many connections between the Vikings and Jets. (2:00) Craig details his Sunday profile on Hunter's winding path to budding NFL star. (8:00) How Kirk Cousins played the Jets' $90 million offer into more Vikings money. (14:00) The Vikings-Jets connections continue with head coaches Mike Zimmer and Todd Bowles. (19:00) Ex-Jet Sheldon Richardson returns to New York. (24:00) Your Twitter questions, including how did a kicker win NFL MVP in 1982?