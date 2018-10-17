More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Broncos, Cardinals in Thursday matchup of struggling teams
The Arizona Cardinals can't run the football. The Denver Broncos can't stop the run.
Twins
MLB clears Astros of wrongdoing in dugout incidents
Major League Baseball has concluded that a Houston Astros employee was only monitoring opposing dugouts during the postseason to make sure other teams weren't breaking rules.
Vikings
Cousins hopes Vikings defense can contain Darnold
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins views Sam Darnold as a capable quarterback for the New York Jets, and respects what he has done for them.
Vikings
Jets' ability to force turnovers, running game will challenge Vikings
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer spoke to media about the upcoming game against the New York Jets and the challenges they present.
Vikings
Listen: On Danielle Hunter's rise, and many Vikings-Jets connections
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Mark Craig discuss Danielle Hunter's rise and many connections between the Vikings and Jets. (2:00) Craig details his Sunday profile on Hunter's winding path to budding NFL star. (8:00) How Kirk Cousins played the Jets' $90 million offer into more Vikings money. (14:00) The Vikings-Jets connections continue with head coaches Mike Zimmer and Todd Bowles. (19:00) Ex-Jet Sheldon Richardson returns to New York. (24:00) Your Twitter questions, including how did a kicker win NFL MVP in 1982?
