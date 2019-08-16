More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Kentucky Little League team honors teammate they lost
Just before he threw the first pitch in the biggest game of his life, Grayson Newman bent down on the Lamade Stadium pitching mound and swiped his finger through the dirt twice to scratch a number 11 behind the rubber.
MN United
Orlando City retains special meaning for Minnesota United's Adrian Heath, Kevin Molino
The Loons coach helped lead Saturday's opponent into MLS while Molino played six seasons there.
MN United
Orlando City-Minnesota United gameday preview
The Loons' home shutout streak is at four.
Minneapolis
Minnesota Vikings fans love tacos, nachos, cheese curds, and they will get them
U.S. Bank Stadium operators also need workers to work upcoming games.
Motorsports
Matt Hagan leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd
Matt Hagan led Funny Car qualifying Friday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.