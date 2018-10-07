More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Wolves fall to 1-3 in the preseason with 125-107 loss to Milwaukee
The Bucks outscored the Timberwolves 13-4 the final 3 minutes 8 seconds of the first quarter. With that, the Wolves have allowed 30 or more first-quarter points in each preseason game.
Sports
Jimmy Butler deal collapses after Wolves make late demands
Heat had agreed to add Josh Richardson to mix.
Vikings
New-look Vikings this time come home from Philadelphia with a win
Bringing in John DeFilippo at offensive coordinator and Kirk Cousins at quarterback paid off for the Vikings on Sunday in the NFC title-game rematch with the Eagles. Minnesota won 23-21.
Vikings
Souhan: Joseph possesses large body but shows off larger skills
Linval Joseph is 6-4 and 329 pounds. Sunday, when a football floated in his direction, he reacted not as a living stereotype of a full-figured lineman, but in the way any world-class athlete would.
Vikings
No rest no problem for Vikings DEs Hunter, Weatherly
Danielle Hunter and Stephen Weatherly were terrific Sunday for the Vikings vs. Philadelphia despite having to play nearly the entire game
