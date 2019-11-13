More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Lakers beat Warriors 120-94, improve to 9-2
No Anthony Davis for the first time this season, no problem for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Wild
Pavelski leads surging Stars to 3-1 win over Flames
The first NHL goal for 29-year-old Dallas forward Justin Dowling will be a memorable one for many reasons.
Gophers
No. 7 Gophers head to No. 23 Iowa out to prove selves again
What to watch in the Big Ten this week:GAME OF THE WEEKNo. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 IowaMinnesota apparently still has some doubters. A week…
Wolves
Bucks and Bulls meet in division matchup
Chicago Bulls (4-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. ESTChicago visits Milwaukee for a…
Twins
Astros can make history if Bregman wins MVP
Alex Bregman will try to give the Houston Astros an unprecedented sweep.If the All-Star slugger is selected the American League's Most Valuable Player when voting…