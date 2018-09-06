More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Almost showtime: Cousins staying calm as Vikings debut nears
There was a long offseason, training camp and the preseason. But now the lights come on for Kirk Cousins as Vikings quarterback.
Gophers
Gophers offense 'not there yet' but showing early signs of big strides
P.J. Fleck's young skill position players have only played one game together. But there was a lot to like in that one game, even during season-opening mistakes.
Gophers
U coordinator Ciarrocca on Gophers' offensive weapons
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca talked Wednesday about his starting quarterback Zack Annexstad, Seth Green, Tyler Johnson and Antoine Winfield Jr.
Vikings
Cousins, Cook ready for 49ers, season's start
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook talked about their excitement for the first game of the regular season and the challenges they anticipate the 49ers will present.
Vikings
Hartman: Cousins and the Shanahans have lengthy NFL history
Mike and Kyle Shanahan spotted Kirk Cousins' skills early, and Kyle wanted the now-Vikings QB for the 49ers.
