More From Sports
Vikings
Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders enjoying new role with Lions
Barry Sanders shook hands with fans, posed for pictures and engaged in small talk outside a suite at Ford Field before the Detroit Lions opened the season against the New York Jets.
Wolves
Wolves' intentions with Butler creating confusion
A source told the Star Tribune on Tuesday that Tom Thibodeau is still reluctant to trade Jimmy Butler, information at odds with what Thibodeau is saying publicly.
Wild
Wild's Coyle gets boost from high-level players summit
Attention to detail at four-day meeting with NHL standouts gives the 26-year-old winger a better outlook on scoring goals.
Vikings
Somber locker room: Vikings players talk about Griffen, playing Rams
In a quiet locker room, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and safety Anthony Harris spoke about their concern for Everson Griffen and the importance of a win in week four.
Vikings
Cousins: 'A lot of people in this locker room are going through things'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins talked in the locker room about the situation with Everson Griffen and how the team can support him, as well as his personal relationship with him.
