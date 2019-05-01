More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
AG Barr is grilled about Mueller report
Barr said that Mueller had assured him that the information in Barr's letter of conclusions was not inaccurate but he simply wanted more information out.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high around 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
County Attorney Freeman and Justine's fiance express frustration, relief with verdict
Don Damond and Damond's father, John Ruszczyk, joined Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman for a news conference in which Don Damond castigated police for his fiancée's death and the initial handling of the investigation.
Nation
Davenport, Iowa flooded after river barrier fails
Crews evacuated people from some buildings and cars Tuesday afternoon after a flood barrier failed along the Mississippi River, sending floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport, Iowa.
Video
Morning forecast: Damp start, then drying, high of 52
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast