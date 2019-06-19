More from Star Tribune
Top US trade official plans to meet Chinese counterpart
The top U.S. trade negotiator said he will meet with his Chinese counterpart to discuss a trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies before a summit next week in Japan between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China.
The Latest: Protesters are demanding Phoenix police firings
The Latest on the videotaped police encounter after a reported shoplifting (all times local):
Witness: Navy SEAL called dead prisoner an 'ISIS dirt bag'
A Navy SEAL charged with killing a captive teenage militant in his care had told fellow troops that if they encountered a wounded enemy, he wanted medics to know how "to nurse him to death," a former comrade testified Wednesday.
US stocks rise after Fed signals future rate cuts
Stocks brushed off a muted start on Wall Street and notched modest gains Wednesday after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed that it is prepared to cut…
Fed leaves its key rate unchanged but hints of future cuts
The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday but signaled that it's prepared to start cutting rates if needed to protect the U.S. economy from trade conflicts and other threats.