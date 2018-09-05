More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Diaz homers in 7-run 1st inning, Blue Jays beat Rays 10-3
The Toronto Blue Jays used a big first inning to avoid a dubious place in baseball history, helping right-hander Aaron Sanchez earn his first win in more than three months.
Sports
The Latest: US Open tournament director says courts slower
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Vikings
All (helmets) rise! The NFL's 99th season has (finally) arrived
NFL Insider: Tackling rules meant to help player safety might have everyone seeing yellow on NFL game days this season.
Twins
Angels' Ohtani facing Tommy John surgery after new damage
Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has new damage in his pitching elbow and the team says Tommy John surgery has been recommended.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Acuna and Braves face Greinke in Arizona
A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:BRAVE NEW WORLDRookie phenom Ronald Acuna Jr. will try to get the first-place Atlanta Braves off to…
