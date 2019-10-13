More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' answer to Fleck: Heck yes, it's worth it
The Gophers are 6-0 and ranked 20th, their first AP ranking since 2014, and that makes the coach's question an easy one.
Wild
Stastny gets 2 power-play goals, Vegas beats Kings 5-2
Paul Stastny scored twice on the power play, Max Pacioretty added a power-play goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Sunday night.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Vikings
Cousins uses 'aggressive, creative' plan to conquer Eagles, ignore noise
After leading his team to a victory in New York, Kirk Cousins on Sunday had a 138.4 passer rating vs. Philadelphia.
Vikings
Steelers' Conner scores 2 TDs, Hodges wins first start
Pittsburgh's Devlin Hodges walked into the stadium properly attired for his first NFL start. He was wearing a T-shirt with a duck on it that said "I'm The Boss", befitting his nickname and quiet confidence.