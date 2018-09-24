More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Thibodeau: Wolves looking to make 'the right deal' for Butler
GM says wheels are in motion to accommodate Butler's trade request
Sports
Soccer helped Minneapolis Southwest player transition from Africa
The sport helped Lakers player Ramzi Ouro-Akondo make the adjustment from being separated from family in Togo until he rejoined them and began his new life in Minnesota.
Twins
Seattle Mariners' Felix Hernandez becomes US citizen
Mariners teammates stood and applauded and "God Bless America" played on speakers when Felix Hernandez entered Seattle's clubhouse after becoming a U.S. citizen.
High Schools
Prep athletes of the week: Spectrum's Marberg tops 5,000 career yards
Marberg is only the 15th player in state history to rush for more than 5,000 yards.
Vikings
49ers lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury
Jimmy Garoppolo's addition last season immediately turned around the fortunes of the San Francisco 49ers. Now the 49ers will have to go back to life before Garoppolo for the rest of the season.
