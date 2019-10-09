More from Star Tribune
Star Tribune staff picks: Disagreement across the board this week
Games on the docket: Totino-Grace at Champlin Park, Tartan at Simley, St. Michael-Albertville at Centennial.
Wild
Wild returns to Winnipeg after sweeping Jets last season
The Wild was a perfect 5-0 against the Jets last season.
Twins
Phillies fire manager Gabe Kapler in hyped season gone wrong
Gabe Kapler took the fall for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Sports
Simone Biles wins 5th all-around title at gymnastics worlds
Simone Biles won her fifth all-around title at the gymnastics world championships Thursday, underlining her status as the clear favorite for next year's Olympic gold medal.
Sports
St. Paul's Lee falls to eighth as Biles rolls to more gymastics gold
Sunisa Lee's mastery on the uneven bars helped vault the St. Paul gymnast to international prominence this year. Thursday, her bars routine tripped her up at the world championships.