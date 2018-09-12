Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Kirk Cousins have learned to work together not only in the running game, but also in the passing game. Cousins has confidence in Cook with his ability to catch the ball, and the two know the upcoming game against the Packers is an important one in which they will bring their partnership fully.

