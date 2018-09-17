More from Star Tribune
National
DeVos tells students differing viewpoints key to free speech
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says free speech on college campuses is being threatened and told students in Philadelphia that listening to people with differing views is an important part of education.
National
Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk
A British diver who helped rescue youth soccer players trapped in a Thai cave is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Vernon Unsworth alleges that Musk falsely…
National
Man accused of threatening Trump is being sought in Ohio
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man accused of threatening President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials is being sought in Ohio, where he is believed to have abandoned a stolen truck.
National
NLRB proposes new joint employer standard
The National Labor Relations Board has rewritten its joint employer standard, a move that would ease the rule's impact on companies including franchise owners and businesses that subcontract work to others.
National
Latest: Sheriff: Felon was suspect in Kansas deputy's death
The Latest on the fatal shooting of a deputy (all times local):
