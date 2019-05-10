More from Star Tribune
Conversion therapy ban opens rift in GOP, Gazelka family
Senate GOP Majority Leader Paul Gazelka opposes a proposed ban on "conversion therapy" that attempts to change the sexual orientation of children. His adult child, Genna, who identifies as bi-gender, supports the ban.
Evening forecast: Low of 44, with clearing skies
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high 59
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Heavy rain floods Houston streets
The Houston area braced for more serious flooding as heavy rain and hail pelted the nation's fourth largest city for the second time this week, threatening to send some streams over their banks.
Nation
Jeff Bezos says he'll send a spaceship to the moon
Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos says he's going to send a spaceship to the moon, joining a resurgence of lunar interest half a century after people first set foot there.