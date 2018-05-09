More from Star Tribune
European businesses most affected by US sanctions on Iran
Major companies, particularly in Europe, could see billions of dollars in commercial deals canceled because of the U.S. decision to reinstall sanctions on Iran, though the ultimate impact remains unclear due to the possibility of renegotiations and exemptions, experts say.
National
Bill letting those without legal status get aid to be signed
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign into law legislation that permits students without legal status in the United States to apply for state financial aid.
National
The Latest: Excavation resumes for remains of missing girls
The Latest on police excavations in Detroit area as part of cold case investigation (all times local):
National
The Latest: Haspel says she wouldn't restore waterboarding
The Latest on Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's nominee to be CIA director (all times local):
Politics
McConnell campaign mocks Blankenship, with a little help from Netflix's 'Narcos'
The campaign's meme was apparently a reference to "Cocaine Mitch," the nickname Don Blankenship tossed at Sen. Mitch McConnell in a bizarre attack ad.
