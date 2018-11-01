More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
AP FACT CHECK: Ad on Tina Smith's investments is misleading
In the race to complete former Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's term, Republican hopeful Karin Housley has branded Democratic Sen. Tina Smith as an extreme liberal…
Minneapolis
Man shot dead in north Minneapolis alley is identified
Police have yet to announce any arrests.
Local
Minnesota DNR approves permits for PolyMet mine
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued permits for a planned copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
Local
PolyMet copper-nickel mine gets green light from DNR
A long, contentious regulatory review ends with permits for the huge copper-nickel mine.
Minneapolis
Woman dies after falling 10 stories from Minneapolis apartment
The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the apartment just before 1 a.m.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.