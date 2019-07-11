More from Star Tribune
South Metro
BCA identifies officers who fired at man in fatal Eagan standoff
Isak Aden threatened a woman with a handgun and refused to drop his weapon in a four-hour encounter, the agency said.
Local
Authorities: 5 officers fired rifles in fatal shooting
Authorities say five police officers fired rifles following a standoff that left a 23-year-old man dead in a St. Paul suburb.
Minneapolis
Youth conference draws thousands of Lutherans to Minneapolis
The international conference began Thursday and continues until Monday.
Local
Investigators: Restaurant fires caused by sushi ingrediant
The Madison Fire Department says the spontaneous combustion of a sushi ingredient is being blamed for two separate restaurant fires.
Local
Yet another mystery is uncovered at Duluth's storied Glensheen mansion
"This is one of the coolest things we have historically uncovered," Glensheen's director said regarding a diving bell recently brought to the surface.