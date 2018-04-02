More from Star Tribune
Nation
Channing Tatum, wife Jenna Dewan Tatum announce split
Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.
Eat & Drink
Coming to the plate: Target Field unveils new food options
The Twins concessionaires unveiled a variety of new and returning menu offerings to be served during the 2018 Major League Baseball season on Monday while the team was playing in Pittsburgh.
National
Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester
Video shown Monday that was taken by a dashboard camera inside a sheriff's vehicle shows it hitting a protester and driving away — the latest flashpoint following the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento.
National
Justice Department imposes quotas on immigration judges
The Trump administration has introduced production quotas for immigration judges in an effort to reduce enormous court backlogs, raising concern among judges and attorneys that decisions may be unfairly rushed.
National
Colorado Senate debates whether to expel member
Bowing to Democratic pressure, Colorado's Republican-led Senate debated Monday night whether to expel a GOP senator accused of grabbing a former legislative aide by the buttocks.
