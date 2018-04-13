More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Democrats attempt to tie Hawley to Greitens
The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
Variety
Baseball fan worries fireworks will harm nesting ospreys
A minor league baseball fan in Florida is on a mission to help a pair of ospreys whose nest atop the left field lights is in the path of the weekly fireworks show.
Nation
Mega Millions winner is New Jersey food production manager
The winner of last month's $533 million Mega Millions jackpot is a New Jersey resident who moved to the state last summer.
Celebrities
The Latest: Cosby's chief accuser says she's seeking justice
The Latest on the Bill Cosby sexual-assault retrial (all times local):
Nation
Cincinnati police probe 'horrific' death of teen trapped in van despite 911 calls
Authorities pledged on Thursday to find out what went wrong in the death of a 16-year-old boy they say became trapped by a minivan bench seat in a school parking lot and whose body was found about six hours after he first called 911.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.