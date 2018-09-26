More from Star Tribune
Ford's lawyers submit four statements to back her story
Christine Blasey Ford's lawyers said Wednesday they have given the Senate sworn affidavits from four people who say she told them well before Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination that she had been sexually assaulted when she was much younger.
Variety
Startups shook up the sleepy razor market. What's next?
What do you hate shopping for? Toothpaste? Sunscreen? The guys who founded Harry's shaving club want to know.
National
Small retailers upbeat about 4Q but tariffs make some uneasy
Sales are so strong at women's clothing company Leota that owner Sarah Carson is asking manufacturers for more inventory for the holidays, a change from last year.
Celebrities
The Latest: Cosby to serve sentence at Philly-area prison
The Latest on the sentencing of Bill Cosby (all times local):
National
The Latest: Town residents sue railroad over gap in levee
The Latest on the effects of Hurricane Florence (all times local):
