Business
Uber, Lyft drivers protest across the US, overseas
Some drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft turned off their apps Wednesday to protest what they say are declining wages at a time when both companies are raking in billions of dollars from investors.
Business
Maine's first eel season with new controls going swimmingly
Maine's baby eel fishermen are enjoying a steady harvest and strong prices during the first season in which regulators are using new controls to stop poaching .
National
APNewsBreak: California to outlaw pesticide harmful to kids
California plans to ban a widely used pesticide shown to harm the brains of babies.
Celebrities
Witness says she was forced into sex act with self-help guru
A woman has told a jury she was forced to perform a sex act with the leader of a secretive upstate New York self-help group.
National
Health care advocates continue push for Medicaid expansion
Advocates for Medicaid expansion say accepting the federal money as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed would make treatment for opioid addiction more affordable.