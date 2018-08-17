More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Judge denies bid to block Squaw Valley ski resort project
Environmentalists have lost their latest legal bid to block a major redevelopment project at a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort that hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics.
National
Prosecutor: Defendant admitted to shooting detective
A Kentucky prosecutor says a man charged with the attempted murder of a police officer admitted to shooting the officer in recorded jailhouse calls.
Variety
Diocese holds forgiveness Mass in wake of grand jury report
A Pennsylvania bishop named in a grand jury report on rampant sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy is holding a Mass of forgiveness, as the Vatican expresses "shame and sorrow" over the burgeoning scandal.
National
Sheriff: Mom's boyfriend shot by teen had abusive history
North Carolina authorities say a man fatally shot by a teenager while strangling the girl's mother had faced domestic violence accusations in multiple states.
Nation
Couple awarded $1 million in voyeurism lawsuit
A judge has awarded a Washington couple $1 million in damages after they sued a former lifeguard and city employee who admitted to videotaping women while they used a staff changing area at an aquatic center.
