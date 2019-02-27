More from Star Tribune
National
Political operative arrested in North Carolina scandal
The political operative at the center of an election fraud scandal that has engulfed a North Carolina congressional race was arrested Wednesday on charges of illegal ballot handling and conspiracy. Four people working for him were also charged.
National
Taxed and confused? Here's where to get tax filing help
It's tough to know all the answers at tax time, particularly in a year with massive tax law changes. Sometimes people need help, but where…
National
Judge orders Texas not to purge voters after botching list
Saying there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in Texas, a federal judge Wednesday blocked the removal of any registered voter after state Republican leaders loudly but wrongly questioned the U.S. citizenship of tens of thousands of people.
National
Cohen threatened Trump's schools not to share grades, scores
Leading up to the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump directed his personal attorney at the time to threaten legal action against the colleges and high…
Business
Trump, Kim share smiles, dinner before nuke talks
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un projected optimism Wednesday as they opened high-stakes talks about curbing Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear weapons, a problem that has bedeviled generations of leaders.