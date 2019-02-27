More from Star Tribune
'Racist,' 'con man': Cohen assails Trump before Congress
In a damning depiction of Donald Trump, the president's former lawyer on Wednesday cast him as a racist and a con man who used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex, and who lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia.
'Racist' labeling of Trump fuels tense moments in Congress
From the start of Michael Cohen's congressional testimony Wednesday, President Donald Trump's views on race took center stage.
Transgender troops tell Congress they excel in military
Transgender troops testifying for the first time to Congress on Wednesday said transitioning to another sex made them stronger, while Pentagon officials defended the Trump administration's desire to bar people like them from enlisting in the future.
Edward Nixon, brother of President Richard Nixon, dies
Edward Nixon, the youngest brother of former President Richard Nixon who staunchly defended his older sibling's White House legacy, has died. He was 88.
The Latest: Minnesota House panel takes up 2 gun bills
The Latest on a Minnesota House committee considering two gun control bills (all times local):