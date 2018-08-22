President Donald Trump received a double dose of bad news Tuesday when his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight financial crimes and his personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations - all within a period of about an hour.

President Donald Trump received a double dose of bad news Tuesday when his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted of eight financial crimes and his personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations - all within a period of about an hour.