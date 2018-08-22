More from Star Tribune
Wyoming rebuffs Trump, picks native son in GOP governor race
President Donald Trump tried his best to appeal to coal country but, amid a truckload of bad political news, the top coal-producing state didn't love him back.
National
Inside catch and kill: Cohen, a porn star and 'Individual 1'
His name is Donald John Trump, but federal prosecutors have a simpler moniker for the 45th president: Individual 1.
National
Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump's legal woes
A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard days ahead for President Donald Trump. But it's unlikely he'll find himself in…
National
The Latest: Trump knocks Michael Cohen in a tweet
The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
National
Trump presidency jolted by Cohen's guilty plea, Manafort's conviction
President Donald Trump's former personal attorney has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and implicated Trump in a campaign cover-up to buy the silence of women who said they had sexual relationships with him. Michael Cohen's admission has thrown Trump's presidency into crisis and raises questions about Trump's own legal jeopardy.
