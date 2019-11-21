More from Star Tribune
Madison woman struck by stray bullet in her bedroom
Madison police are investigating two overnight shootings, include one which injured a woman who was struck by a stray bullet in the bedroom of her home.
St. Paul
Mayor Carter, Chief Axtell split on approach to gun violence
The mayor outlined a wide-ranging proposal that would use a "community-first" approach to confront what he calls a public health crisis. Police Chief Todd Axtell did not attend the presentation.
Local
2 people in car killed in head-on crash with semi in SE. Minnesota
The collision occurred on Hwy. 14 in Claremont, the patrol said.
West Metro
Three arrested in suspected homicide in Bloomington; body hasn't been found
Bloomington police have arrested three people in the suspected homicide of a 29-year-old man who went missing Friday morning. But authorities are still searching for…
Local
Bicyclist killed in downtown Minneapolis
Police say a bicyclist has died in a collision with a truck in downtown Minneapolis.