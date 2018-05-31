More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Former North High athletic director Leo Lewis was fired, supporters say
Lewis, a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, was among three top sports administrators to leave Minneapolis schools without explanation.
Local
Minneapolis' naturally filtered Webber Park pool partially reopens
The naturally filtered pool at Webber Park in north Minneapolis partly reopened Tuesday after being closed for 13 days. The deeper portion of the pool,…
St. Paul
St. Paul City Council candidate banned from libraries for a month after arrest
David Martinez was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct at George Latimer Central Library.
East Metro
Ramsey County Board signs new manager to two-year contract
Ryan O'Connor will begin July 30. He is replacing Julie Kleinschmidt, who is retiring.
East Metro
Man fatally trapped in hay baler in western Wisconsin
The 67-year-old man was from Menomonie.
