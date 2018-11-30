More from Star Tribune
Celebrities
Aaron Hernandez was emotional, yet hopeful, after arrest
Newly released jailhouse telephone calls show that the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge.
Nation
ATF: Texas apartment fire that killed 5 intentionally set
Authorities in Texas say an apartment fire that killed five people last summer was intentionally set.
Variety
DC clerk stalls marriage over 'foreign' New Mexico ID card
A District of Columbia clerk refused to accept a New Mexico man's state driver's license for a marriage license because she and her supervisor believed New Mexico was a foreign country.
Variety
The Marriott breach compared with past security breakdowns
Marriott's revelation that as many as 500 million guests may have been affected by a data breach at Starwood hotels, which it bought two years ago, ranks among the largest hacks ever. It is not clear if some of those included in the final tally are individuals who were counted during every stay.
National
Trump admin approves seismic surveys for Atlantic drilling
The Trump administration is authorizing use of seismic air guns to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean floor, prompting outrage from critics who say the practice can disturb or injure whales, sea turtles and other marine life.
