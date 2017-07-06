Thousands of people are taking part in a protest against the Group of 20 summit titled "G-20: Welcome to Hell." Following peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day, police and protesters in Hamburg could be seen clashing with each other.

Thousands of people are taking part in a protest against the Group of 20 summit titled "G-20: Welcome to Hell." Following peaceful demonstrations earlier in the day, police and protesters in Hamburg could be seen clashing with each other.