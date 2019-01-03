More from Star Tribune
The Latest: US urges Congo to release accurate vote results
The Latest on Congo's presidential election (all times local):
Mexico asks US to investigate tear gas incident at border
Mexico's foreign affairs ministry has formally asked the United States government through its embassy for a thorough investigation into a Jan. 1 incident in which U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to stop crossing migrants.
US Army chief of staff makes surprise stop in Kabul
The U.S. Army's chief of staff made a surprise visit to the Afghanistan's capital, where he met President Ashraf Ghani to discuss prospects for a peaceful end to the country's 17-year war, the United States' longest.
Waning iPhone demand highlights Chinese consumer anxiety
Apple's $1,000 iPhone is a tough sell to consumers in China unnerved by an economic slump and the trade war with the U.S.
China lunar probe sheds light on the 'dark' side of the moon
China's burgeoning space program achieved a lunar milestone on Thursday: landing a probe on the mysterious and misnamed "dark" side of the moon.
