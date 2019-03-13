More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: Deaths confirmed in collapsed Nigeria school
The Latest on Nigeria building collapse (all times local):
World
Trump: U.S. grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 after crash
Many nations in the world had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace, but until now, the Federal Aviation Administration had been saying that it didn't have any data to show the jets are unsafe.
World
The Latest: Trump orders US grounding of 747 Max planes
The Latest on The Latest on Ethiopian Airlines crash (all times local):
World
Italian police identify 6 suspects in fake Modigliani show
Italy's art police say they have identified six suspects in connection with a 2017 Modigliani exhibit that was comprised mostly of fakes.
World
Israeli group honors Nikki Haley with coin
An Israeli organization has minted a coin emblazoned with the face of Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump's former ambassador to the United Nations, to commemorate her defense of Israel in the world body.