Local
Winter storm expected to bring snow, poor travel conditions
A large winter storm coming on the heels of Christmas is expected to bring snow to Nebraska, the Dakotas and Minnesota this week.
Variety
Fearing it may attack kids, man shoots his own dog in park
Police in Connecticut say a man shot and killed his own dog in a park because he feared it might attack some children.
National
US says 2nd Guatemalan child has died in immigration custody
An 8-year-old boy from Guatemala died in government custody early Tuesday, U.S. immigration authorities, marking the second death of an immigrant child in detention this month.
Books
Chicano author, illustrator collaborate on animal adventure
The 81-year-old author is often called a dean of Chicano literature. The illustrator is a younger muralist steeped in the visual traditions of Mexican-American pop culture and low-rider cars.
TV & Media
'Below Deck' reality series cast member arrested in Florida
A cast member on the reality television series "Below Deck" has been arrested in Florida.
