More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Fossil found in 1980s in Texas declared new genus, species
Experts say fossil remains discovered in the 1980s at the Big Bend National Park in southwest Texas have been identified as a new genus and species of duckbilled dinosaur.
National
CNN plans to set debate lineup reminiscent of sports
The political equivalent to NBA first pick Zion Williamson is unclear, but CNN this week brings the showmanship of sports draft lotteries to the presidential campaign by televising its drawing to set the lineup for the second Democratic debate.
Variety
6 ways to handle the heat in the Twin Cities
With temperatures climbing into the 90s and the dew point hovering in the upper 60s and lower 70s, weather in the Twin Cities is officially hot and sticky.
Books
Review: 'The Color Inside a Melon,' by John Domini
FICTION: Set in Italy, "The Color Inside a Melon" explores the violent death of a Somali immigrant.
Variety
Lawsuit claims company trying to pass off whiskey as Scotch
A trade association is suing a Virginia distillery, claiming it is trying to pass off whiskey as Scotch.