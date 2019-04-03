More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
House Judiciary panel approves subpoenas for Mueller report
The House Judiciary Committee approved subpoenas Wednesday for special counsel Robert Mueller's full Russia report as Democrats pressure the Justice Department to release the document without redactions.
Variety
Appeals court decision closes Iraqi deportation dispute
Lawyers say they've exhausted efforts to slow down or suspend the deportation of Iraqi nationals from the U.S. after a court refused to set aside a decision from one of its three-judge panels.
Nation
Forget kibbles: US sales of fresh pet food are soaring
Kibbles for Fido? Nope. These days he's getting diced chicken with sweet potatoes and spinach.
Variety
US stocks move broadly higher in early trading, led by tech
U.S. stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street in early trading Wednesday, led by technology companies and banks.
Nation
Some ideas for treating a favored newborn like royalty
Your sister, best friend or beloved cousin just had her first baby and you'd like to treat your favored newborn to some luxury. But where to begin?