More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
When he was hired, officer Mohamed Noor was a welcome addition to Minneapolis police
Noor, 31, was one of nine Somali officers in the department and the first to patrol the Fifth Precinct.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis gives preliminary OK to $108M in bonding for new office building
Two older buildings will be replaced; official said project won't affect taxes.
Local
From a box of radio parts, Digi-Key grew into a $2.3 billion anchor of NW Minnesota's economy
Thief River Falls firm started humbly but now is an economic force for the region.
West Metro
Start times changing next year for seven Edina schools
Two middle schools and five elementary schools swap.
Minneapolis
In announcing Noor charges, Freeman cites 'depraved' signs
Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in July. The charges reveal that Noor's partner, Matthew Harrity, feared for his life and also drew his gun.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.