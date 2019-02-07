More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minneapolis, St. Paul schools call off classes for Friday
Snow is expected to taper off, but icy roads and increasing winds should make visibility low and travel dangerous and slow. Then comes the cold.
Local
Brooks: Minnesota finds picking out state symbols unbearable
Slapfights seem to break out at the Capitol every time Minnesota tries to pick an official state thing.
Local
Snowmobiler sentenced to 12 years in crash that killed boy
A snowmobiler has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for crashing into an 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake and killing him.
Eat & Drink
Kyle Bell, chef at Forepaugh's, dies at 32 after battling flu
St. Paul restaurant Forepaugh’s is reeling from the sudden loss of its executive chef, Kyle Bell, who died Feb. 1 at the age of…
Local
Winter storm closes schools, highways in Upper Midwest
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and gusty winds caused power outages and forced the closure of schools and interstate highways Thursday in parts of the Upper Midwest.