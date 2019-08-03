Police work to secure the area in and around a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after a fatal mass shooting. The store is part of a large retail mall and shopping area in the Texas border town.

Police work to secure the area in and around a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, after a fatal mass shooting. The store is part of a large retail mall and shopping area in the Texas border town.