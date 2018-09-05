More from Star Tribune
National
Wisconsin governor: Rival failed to act on teacher with porn
Gov. Scott Walker's first attack ad of the Wisconsin gubernatorial race released Wednesday refers to a sex act while accusing Democratic candidate Tony Evers of not doing enough to revoke the license of a teacher who viewed pornographic images on a school computer.
National
The Latest: Kavanaugh says 'independence' makes a good judge
The Latest on the Senate hearings on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
National
Trump insists he's 'exact opposite' of Woodward's portrayal
President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that he's "the exact opposite" of Bob Woodward's portrayal of him in a new book that has set off a firestorm in the White House with its descriptions of current and former aides calling Trump an "idiot" and a "liar."
National
AP EXPLAINS: What is shadow banning?
The sinister-sounding term "shadow banning" has been in play recently, mostly thanks to conservatives — including President Donald Trump — accusing Twitter and other technology companies of political bias.
National
Hard alcohol ban ordered for most US, Canada fraternities
A ban intending to clamp down on hard liquor at frat house parties following pledge deaths last year has been ordered for most fraternities in the United States and Canada, unless the drinks are served by someone with a liquor license.
