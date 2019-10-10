More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Windy, high of 42
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Trump rallies supporters, attacks opponents in Minneapolis
President Donald Trump gave a 102-minute speech to a boisterous crowd of cheering supporters who filled the 19,356-seat Target Center on Thursday night.
Local
People clash outside Target Center during Trump visit
People on either side of supporting President Donald Trump clashed outside Target Center on the day of the visit for a campaign rally.
Wild
Wild falls to 0-3 after latest loss to Jets
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 5-2 loss to the Jets Thursday.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 40; rain tapers, with clouds and cooler conditions
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast